Operational Update: Responding to Multiple Emergencies – Hurricane Lisa, Ebola Outbreak in Uganda, Cholera in Lebanon

By Maeve O'Connor

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 417 shipments of requested medical aid to 44 U.S. states and territories and 12 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 8.1 million defined daily doses of medication, including cardiovascular drugs, vitamins, antibiotics, insulin syringes and needles, personal care products, PPE, and more.

The organization is tracking and responding to multiple emergencies across the globe and will continue to do so.

HURRICANE LISA

Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday, November 3, near Belize City. It is expected to reach mainland Honduras, still reeling from Hurricane Julia, which triggered flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damages.

Direct Relief is monitoring the situation and, extending from its recent response to Hurricane Julia, is partnering COPECO, Honduras’ Disaster Management Agency. A fifteen-pallet shipment of emergency medical supplies is currently en route to COPECO.

The shipment contains emergency medical aid, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes gastrointestinal, and mental health medications, antibiotics, wound care supplies, and PPE.

UGANDA EBOLA OUTBREAK

On September 20th, 2022, an Ebola outbreak was detected in the Mubende District of Uganda, just 90 miles from its capital city, Kampala. The virus has since reached Kampala, the country’s most densely populated area, making it much more difficult to trace and contain. According to the World Health Organization’s Uganda country office, there have been 130 confirmed cases and 43 deaths, as of November 2, 2022.

Direct Relief remains in close communication with the Ugandan Ministry of Health, the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union, and other healthcare networks to offer PPE and other support.

CHOLERA OUTBREAK IN LEBANON

In response to a recent outbreak of Cholera in Lebanon, Direct Relief has prepared a 15-pallet shipment for distribution to local NGO People 2 People Aid. The shipment contains critical medical supplies and medications, including water purification tabs, oral rehydration therapies, gastrointestinal drugs, medical scrubs, goggles, surgical masks, cardiovascular drugs, and oncology drugs.

HURRICANE FIONA, SIX WEEKS INTO RECOVERY

In the six weeks since the storm, Direct Relief has shipped more than 90 shipments of emergency medical aid worth $484,000 to Puerto Rico. A significant portion of the response came from medical material staged in Puerto Rico as part of its strategic role as a regional hub for disaster response in the Caribbean and beyond.

UKRAINE

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid to Ukraine weighing more than 2.1 million pounds, or 1,038 tons, with more on the way.

This week, 44 tons of medical aid departed Direct Relief’s warehouse to northeastern and western Ukrainian cities. The shipments include specifically requested items, such as nutritional supplements, insulin syringes and needles, inhalers, and antibiotics.

OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT

WORLDWIDE

This week, Direct Relief shipped more than 3.7 million defined daily doses of medication outside the U.S.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine

Lebanon

India

Egypt

Honduras

Guatemala

Ecuador

Zimbabwe

UNITED STATES

Direct Relief delivered 392 shipments containing 4.4 million doses of medications over the past week to organizations, including the following:

Urban Inter-Tribal Center of Texas, Texas

Community Care Center, North Carolina

Dream Centers Women’s Clinic, Colorado

The Floating Hospital, New York

EXCELth Primary Health Care, Louisiana

Good News Care Center, Florida

Open Arms Health Clinic, Texas

Franklin County Community Care, Texas

Ibn Sina Foundation, Texas

Pancare of Florida, Inc. Malone, Florida

YEAR-TO-DATE (GLOBAL)

Since January 1, 2022, Direct Relief has delivered 17K shipments to 2,141 healthcare providers in 53 U.S. states and territories and 88 countries.

These shipments contained 502.8 million defined daily doses of medication valued at $1.5 billion (wholesale), totaling 10.7 million lbs.