Ongwen case: hearing on the Defence appeals against verdict and sentence – Practical Information

On 14-18 February 2022, the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court ("ICC" or "Court"), composed of Judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza (presiding), Judge Piotr Hofmański, Judge Solomy Bossa, Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou and Judge Gocha Lordkipanidze, will hold a hearing in the case The Prosecutor v. Dominic Ongwen for the parties and the legal representatives of victims to address the Defence's grounds of appeal relating to Mr Ongwen's conviction and sentence. A number of amici curiae were also invited to provide observations on the appeals and participate in the hearing.

The Defence raises 90 grounds of appeal consisting of alleged legal, factual and procedural errors relating to the conviction, and 11 grounds of appeal, alleging legal, factual and procedural errors relating to the sentence. The appeal brought against the conviction is the largest ever considered by the Chamber, raising complex and novel issues.

The purpose of the hearing is for the Chamber to hear submissions and observations on the issues arising in these appeals. Due to the current situation linked to Covid-19, the hearing will be held on a partially virtual basis as some of the hearing participants will take part via video-link.

Background: On 4 February 2021, Trial Chamber IX found Dominic Ongwen guilty of a total of 61 crimes comprising crimes against humanity and war crimes, committed in Northern Uganda between 1 July 2002 and 31 December 2005. On 6 May 2021, Trial Chamber IX sentenced Dominic Ongwen to 25 years of imprisonment. A phase dedicated to the reparations to victims is ongoing. On 21 July and 26 August 2021, the Defence filed its appeal briefs against the conviction and sentence, respectively.

For further information on this case, check here

Related documents:

Webstreaming of the hearing:

The hearing can be followed with 30-minute delay on the ICC website in English and French.

Attending the hearing:

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to the Court's premises is restricted to protect the safety and well-being of users. A limited number of public and media representatives will be granted access to the hearing at the seat of the Court, following measures against coronavirus including wearing a mask and keeping a distance of 1.5 metres.

Members of the diplomatic corps, NGOs and other members of the public can request attendance via email to: ICCVisits@icc-cpi.int before 11 February 2022 at 16:00 . Attendees must present a valid passport or valid ID with a photo at the main entrance of the Court (at: Oude Waalsdorperweg 10, 2597 AK The Hague).

Journalists wishing to cover the hearing can request accreditation via email to: PublicAffairs.Unit@icc-cpi.int before 11 February 2022 at 16:00. All journalists must present a valid press card, and a valid passport or valid ID with a photo, at the main entrance of the Court (at: Oude Waalsdorperweg 10, 2597 AK The Hague).

Individuals who have not received a confirmation in advance of the hearing will not be granted access to the building. Those attending are advised to arrive 20 minutes in advance before the hearing starts.

Audio-visual materials:

Images of the hearing will be available for download in video (MPEG-4) and audio (MPEG-3) format, and for viewing on the official ICC YouTube Channel. For information on audio-visual matters, please contact PublicAffairs.unit@icc-cpi.int

For further information, please contact Fadi El Abdallah, Spokesperson and Head of Public Affairs Unit, International Criminal Court, by telephone at: +31 (0)70 515-9152 or +31 (0)6 46448938 or by e-mail at: publicaffairs.unit@icc-cpi.int

You can also follow the Court's activities on Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, YouTube and Flickr