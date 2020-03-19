One killed in Kisoro landslide

One person has been killed in a landslide in Kisoro District.

The deceased has been identified as Yoel Mbabazi, a resident of Busigi village, Busanza Sub-county .

According to the Uganda Red Cross Society Spokesperson, Ms Irene Nakasiita, Mbabazi’s body was on Wednesday found covered under the rubble of his house which was destroyed by landslides. The landslides were triggered by heavy rainfall.

Landslides in Uganda are always triggered by heavy rains.

Areas near Mt Elgon National Park Rwenzori Mountain are the prone to the natural phenomenon