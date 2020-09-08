One dead, several displaced as landslides hit Mbale

By FRED WAMBEDE

One person has been reported dead and 20 families displaced in Busano Sub-county in Mbale District after multiple landslides swept through several villages following a heavy downpour.

The landslides occurred in the villages of Buwangwa Upper, Shitega and Butsaale in Bufooto parish shortly after a heavy down pour on Sunday morning.

Mr Akim Muliro, the former district councillor, Busano Sub-County, said the locals have already retrieved the body of the victim whose house was swept away by the landslides in Buwangwa Upper village.

“I have been at the scene and one of the residents died and his body has been retrieved. More than 20 families have been displaced so far,” Mr Muliro, said.

Mr Muliro appealed to the government to intervene, saying the displaced families are homeless and without food.

The LCIII chairperson, Busano Sub-county, Mr Johnson Wandeka, said some of the affected residents sustained severe injuries. “We ask the government to assist and relocate the affected families because they are living in high risk areas,” he said.

The communication officer Red Cross, Uganda, Ms Irene Nakasiita said they had dispatched a team for emergency response. “The landslide occurred during the heavy rain of last night and for now, only one person is reported dead,” she said.