One dead as floods damage bridge on River Ssezibwa

By FRED MUZAALE

MUKONO - One person has died and two others are unaccounted for after being swept by floods at River Ssezibwa at Kyabazaala Village, Mukono District.

The officer in-charge of Kateete Police Post , Kasawo Sub-county, Mr Joseph Muliika identified the deceased as Peter Wabwire, 38, a resident of Kyabazaala village.

He said that the two people whose whereabouts are still unknown, since Sunday, include a man and woman.

“Police divers as well as local fishermen are still searching for the missing people,” he said.

Mr Muliika said that on the fateful day, Wabwire who was riding on a motorcycle to Kabimbiri trading centre, ignored police warning to travellers not to use the section where a bridge had been swept by water.

He said marine police retrieved Wabwire’s body but his motorcycle is still missing.