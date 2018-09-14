NGO Call to Action - why the world must support Uganda's new Education Response Plan

Endorsed by: Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA); AVSI; BRAC; CARE; Danish Refugee Council (DRC); Finn Church Aid (FCA); Food for the Hungry; Humanity & Inclusion; Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC); Oxfam; Plan; Save the Children; VSO; War Child Holland; Windle International Uganda; World Vision; ZOA

The launch of Uganda's new Education Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities (ERP) is an opportunity to ensure a better future for hundreds of thousands of children.

The Plan - the first of its kind worldwide - represents a huge policy step forward for refugee education. It sets out a realistic and coordinated plan to ensure quality, accredited education for refugees and host communities within a national education system on a multi-year basis. It demonstrates that universal schooling in a refugee crisis is both affordable and achievable, if the international community acts decisively.

As organizations responding to the refugee crisis in Uganda, we see countless children forced to drop out of school; crumbling and overcrowded classrooms; schools without buildings or safe water and sanitation; and pupils having to walk miles to and from school every day. What shines through is children's desire to learn and build a better future for themselves and their communities.

The ERP shows how an average of 567,500 learners per year can be reached with improved education services, at a total cost of $389 million over 3.5 years. While the Plan sets out the ambition and concrete steps to achieve this, it now needs to be funded and implemented.

The global response to the unprecedented movement of refugees has to date been inadequate. This is an opportunity to turn global commitments into action. We therefore call on donors to provide the funding needed to make this Plan a reality.

10 reasons why the international community must support the Plan: