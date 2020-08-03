Navigating the Nexus; A brighter future for refugee and host community children in West Nile, Uganda

Through its response to large-scale humanitarian needs precipitated by over a million South Sudanese refugees fleeing to Uganda throughout 2016 and 2017, World Vision has built an understanding of the needs and aspirations and gained the trust of many refugee and host communities in the region. This case study examines World Vision’s experience of adapting its programming in a refugee context to respond to the multiple needs of vulnerable children, families and communities; support them to achieve their long-term aspirations; and determine how these efforts can best foster social cohesion among and between households and communities.

A brighter future for children:

World Vision’s Fragile Contexts Approach

Two billion people live in countries where development outcomes are deeply affected by fragility, conflict and violence and which are some of the most dangerous places in the world to be a child. In these fragile contexts children face extreme levels of abuse, exploitation, deprivation and violence, often for generations.

Through its global strategy, Our Promise, World Vision is aligning its humanitarian, development, peacebuilding and advocacy efforts to address fragility. Based on more than 70 years of experience working in fragile contexts, World Vision has developed a Fragile Contexts Programme Approach (see diagram below) to support its efforts to expand and deepen its impact. Its approach has informed global frameworks, such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) Recommendation on the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus1 , and, in turn, is informed by them. World Vision’s Fragile Contexts Programme Approach (FCPA) has been piloted in multiple countries, with more planned in the future.2 World Vision’s goal is to make a sustainable difference in the lives of the most vulnerable girls and boys so they can survive, adapt and thrive now and in the future despite fragility. At the heart of the FCPA is the agility to shift from meeting immediate humanitarian needs to addressing root causes even in the context of continued fragility, in order to support transformative change whenever possible, so that communities can build resilience to shocks over the long term.