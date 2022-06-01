National Plan of Action 2021-2022 to Implement the Strategic Direction for the Global Compact on Refugees and the CRRF in Uganda

A coordinated, accountable and sustainable refugee response for socio-economic transformation for refugees and host communities by 2025.

1.0: INTRODUCTION

1.1. CONTEXT

With a long history of hosting refugees and asylum seekers since 1959, Uganda is Africa’s largest refugee hosting country and remains among the top refugee-hosting countries in the world. At the end of January 2021, Uganda was hosting 1,450,317 million refugees and asylum seekers from over 10 countries. Wars, violence and persecution in the Horn of Africa and Great Lakes Region are the main drivers of forced displacement into Uganda, led by South Sudan’s conflict, insecurity and ethnic violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and political instability and human rights violations in Burundi.

In March 2020, the Government of Uganda declared COVID-19 a national emergency. Among the measures instituted to contain the pandemic was the temporary border closure. While the borders remain closed, in July 2020, Uganda temporarily re-opened two border crossing points in Zombo district to allow over 3,000 asylum seekers from the DRC to cross into Uganda and access life-saving aid and protection.

Currently, over 80% of the refugee population are women and children. South Sudanese make up the largest refugee population in Uganda (890,854), followed by refugees from the DRC (442,989) and Burundi (49,688). More than 80,000 refugees from Somalia, Rwanda, Eritrea, Sudan and Ethiopia have lived in protracted exile in Uganda for the past three decades.

Thirteen of Uganda’s 134 districts host most refugees. The vast majority of refugees (94%) lives in settlements alongside the local community, including 57% in northern Uganda or West Nile (Adjumani, Yumbe, Terego, Madi Okollo, Obongi, Lamwo and Koboko), 24% in Southwestern Uganda or South West (Kyegegwa, Kamwenge and Isingiro) and 13% in central Uganda or Mid-West (Kiryandongo and Kikuube). 6% of the refugee population lives in Kampala. As of January 2021, over 6 million Ugandans live in the 13 refugee-hosting districts, with over 2.4 million Ugandans living in the 45 refugee-hosting sub-counties.

The refugee population is anticipated to grow to 1.56 million by the end of 2021, considering likely scenarios for influxes, population growth and possible opportunities for voluntary return in safety and dignity. About 54,000 returns are anticipated until the end of 2021, including to the DRC (16,000), South Sudan (32,000) and Burundi (3,000).