Multi-Sectoral Rapid Needs Assessment Amongst Newly Arrived Refugees - Southwest and West Nile, Uganda, October 2022

Objective of the assessment

To establish an evidence-base and increase partners understanding of

  • push/pull factors and movement intentions of new arrivals between countries of origin and Uganda, and between holding/collection centres in Uganda and refugee settlements

  • most urgent needs of newly arrived refugees in Nakivale and Rhino Camp (particularly WASH, food security and energy related needs)

  • medium-long term livelihoods related needs of newly arrived refugees in Nakivale and Rhino Camp

  • gaps in current service provision to new arrivals residing in holding/collection centres and Nakivale settlement and Rhino Camp

