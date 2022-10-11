Multi-Sectoral Rapid Needs Assessment Amongst Newly Arrived Refugees - Southwest and West Nile, Uganda, October 2022

Objective of the assessment
To establish an evidence-base and increase partners understanding of
-
push/pull factors and movement intentions of new arrivals between countries of origin and Uganda, and between holding/collection centres in Uganda and refugee settlements
-
most urgent needs of newly arrived refugees in Nakivale and Rhino Camp (particularly WASH, food security and energy related needs)
-
medium-long term livelihoods related needs of newly arrived refugees in Nakivale and Rhino Camp
-
gaps in current service provision to new arrivals residing in holding/collection centres and Nakivale settlement and Rhino Camp