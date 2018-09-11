11 Sep 2018

Multi-Sector Needs Assessment: Pagrinya Settlement - Settlement Factsheet, Adjumani District, Uganda (August 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

Background and Methodology

Due to its proximity to three major humanitarian emergencies in South Sudan, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), its progressive refugee hosting and settlement policies, and the ease of border crossings, Uganda has received a large number of refugees over the past 3 years. With over 1 million refugees in Uganda, humanitarian needs across the country are significant with little capacity for actors to clearly map the landscape of needs across refugee and host communities alike. UNHCR, with support from REACH, conducted a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment with the aim to address this information gap by providing evidence-based analysis to inform the Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for 2019-2020.

A total of 4,313 refugee household (HH) level surveys were conducted across all 30 refugee settlements. Households were randomly sampled with a confidence level of 95% and 10% margin of error and findings are generalisable at the settlement level. 112 HHs were interviewed in Pagrinya Settlement between 27 April and 11 May 2018.

