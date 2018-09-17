Multi-Sector Needs Assessment: Mirieyi Settlement - Settlement Factsheet, Adjumani District, Uganda (August 2018)

Background & Methodology

Due to its proximity to three major humanitarian emergencies in South Sudan, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), its progressive refugee hosting and settlement policies, and the ease of border crossings, Uganda has received a large number of refugees over the past 3 years.

With over 1 million refugees in Uganda1 , humanitarian needs across the country are significant with little capacity for actors to clearly map the landscape of needs across refugee and host communities alike. UNHCR, with support from REACH, conducted a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment with the aim to address this information gap by providing evidence-based analysis to inform the Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for 2019-2020.

A total of 4,313 refugee household (HH) level surveys were conducted across all 30 refugee settlements. Households were randomly sampled with a confidence level of 95% and 10% margin of error and findings are generalisable at the settlement level.

95 HHs were interviewed in Mirieyi Settlement between 4 June and 7 June 2018.