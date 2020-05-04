More displacements in Uganda as Lake Victoria swells

In Summary

Water has moved more than 13.12 metres ashore, the second highest on record since it rose to 13.46 metres in 1964.

By JONATHAN KAMOGA

The rising water levels of Lake Victoria have disrupted businesses, destroyed property and displaced thousands of people living and working by its Ugandan shores, even as the same is being experienced in Tanzania and Kenya.

Over 7,000 people have been displaced since February when water inundated the dry lake shores according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Uganda’s Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Musa Echweru, said that about 1,000 people living on such islands have been relocated.

“We have provided food and tents for shelter, and although we have advised that these islands are not safe for human habitation, many are refusing to be relocated to the mainland,” said Mr Echweru.

Since December last year, the waters of Lake Victoria, shared by Kenya Uganda and Tanzania, have been rising, flooding beaches, residential places and hotels in Uganda and Kenya.