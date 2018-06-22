Monthly National Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning Bulletin - Vol. 02 Issue No. 18: 15th April to 15th May 2018

Early Warning for Regions!

According to Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA), during the months of mid-March to early April, most regions in the country have received slightly above average rainfall which is favourable for crop growth in the fields in this March to May growing season. This trend is expected to continue throughout the month of April across most regions.

West Nile: “Favourable” crop and pasture conditions reported across the region following persistent rainfall received throughout most of March to early April.

Lango: Rainfall in the 3rd dekad of March and early April was slightly below average in the region and crop and pasture conditions remain “favourable” in most parts.

Acholi: Crop and pasture conditions have continued to improve in the region to “favourable” due to increase of rainfall received late March to early April.

Karamoja: Pasture conditions have improved in most of the region to “favourable”, however, due to slightly below average rainfall in the 3rd dekad of March, conditions in districts of Moroto, Kotido and Kaabong remain under watch.

Elgon & Teso: The regions are mostly under “favourable" for pasture and crop conditions due to persistent rainfall since start of the growing season with districts of Sironko, Bulambuli and Bududa receiving above average rainfall throughout March.

Central & East Central: Crop conditions across the regions are “favourable” due to consistent above average rainfall received since the start of March to May growing season.

Western: “Favourable” crop and pasture conditions reported across most parts in the region due to consistent above average rainfall received in March with the trend expected to improve throughout the month of April.