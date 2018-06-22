22 Jun 2018

Monthly National Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning Bulletin - Vol. 02 Issue No. 18: 15th April to 15th May 2018

Report
from Government of Uganda
Published on 15 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.95 MB)

Early Warning for Regions!

According to Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA), during the months of mid-March to early April, most regions in the country have received slightly above average rainfall which is favourable for crop growth in the fields in this March to May growing season. This trend is expected to continue throughout the month of April across most regions.

  1. West Nile: “Favourable” crop and pasture conditions reported across the region following persistent rainfall received throughout most of March to early April.

  2. Lango: Rainfall in the 3rd dekad of March and early April was slightly below average in the region and crop and pasture conditions remain “favourable” in most parts.

  3. Acholi: Crop and pasture conditions have continued to improve in the region to “favourable” due to increase of rainfall received late March to early April.

  4. Karamoja: Pasture conditions have improved in most of the region to “favourable”, however, due to slightly below average rainfall in the 3rd dekad of March, conditions in districts of Moroto, Kotido and Kaabong remain under watch.

  5. Elgon & Teso: The regions are mostly under “favourable" for pasture and crop conditions due to persistent rainfall since start of the growing season with districts of Sironko, Bulambuli and Bududa receiving above average rainfall throughout March.

  6. Central & East Central: Crop conditions across the regions are “favourable” due to consistent above average rainfall received since the start of March to May growing season.

  7. Western: “Favourable” crop and pasture conditions reported across most parts in the region due to consistent above average rainfall received in March with the trend expected to improve throughout the month of April.

  8. South-western: The region is mostly under “favourable” crop and pasture conditions due to persistent above average rainfall received throughout most of March to early April.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.