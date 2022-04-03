Mobile Livelihoods - Borderland dynamics between Uganda and South Sudan

Mobile Livelihoods—a report funded by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)—aims to deepen understanding of the day-to-day realities of people living in the Uganda – South Sudan borderlands. It focuses on the communities in the borderland area between South Sudan and Uganda, mainly in the refugee settlements. It provides recommendations to NGOs, donors and governments on how their policy and programming interact with the realities in the borderlands, with the aim of supporting more positive and informed engagement.