11 Jan 2019

Ministry of Health Statement to Parliament on Cholera Outbreak in Kampala City, 9th January 2019

Report
from Government of Uganda
Published on 09 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.2 MB)

Ministry of Health Statement to Parliament on Cholera Outbreak in Kampala City, 9th January 2019

Rt. Hon. Speaker & Members, The Ministry of Health received a report of four suspected cholera cases on 5th January 2019 who had been seen at Kirudu hospital with diarrheal and vomiting which had started on 4th January 2019. These suiweeted cholera cases were from Kaboowa parish, Rubaga division. The health workers in Kirudu hospital im-mediately suspected cholera and gave them appropriate medical care.

Following the report, that same day the Ministry made arrangements to transfer the suspected cases to Naguru China-Uganda. Cooperation Hospital where. chol-era treatment centre was established.

Subsequently, three more patients were received the following day and as of to-day (8th January 2019) there 10 suspected cholera cases of which 2 cases have been confirmed. Majority of the cases have improved and will be discharge soon.

There are no reported cholera cases in Nakawa, Central and, Kawempe though our teams are 'on the ground conducting sensitisation and passive search.

Read the full statement

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.