Ministry of Health: Press Statement on Ebola Outbreak in Kasese District

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public of the confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Kasese District, Uganda. The confirmed case is a 5 year old boy who traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with ihs mother yesterday, the 10th June 2019. The mother is of Congolese origin but married to a Ugandan and they reside in Kasese District. However, she had traveled back to DRC to nurse her father who succumbed to Ebola.