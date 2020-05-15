Minimum Expenditure Baskets for Cash-Based Programming in Uganda - Updated Guidance for Uganda Cash Working Group in 2020 - 12 May 2020

About the MEB A Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) is an operational tool to:

• identify and quantify the average minimum cost of the regular or seasonal basic/essential needs of a median household that can be covered through the local market • inform the design of humanitarian cash and voucher assistance (CVA)

A collaborative and interagency reference MEB – as in Uganda – can allow agencies to:

inform assessment, programme design and monitoring - calculate cash grant transfer values - improve vulnerability analysis, monitoring and coordination As such, the MEB represents a key point of reference to inform cash-based programming by agencies working in Uganda.

It remains important to bear in mind that:

• The calculation of an MEB is not an exact science. Decisions on what to include or leave out may involve compromise, and subjective judgements.

• The MEB is simply a threshold calculation. This can serve as the foundation for a quality response, but the MEB should not be critiqued for what needs to be built on top of and around it. There are many compromises to be made when defining what ‘the minimum’ is in and across sectors, but these trade-offs do not have to be on quality.

• The MEB does not account for the additional requirements of distinct groups such as pregnant and lactating women, infants, young children, adolescents, the elderly, people living with disabilities, and people with chronic diseases.

• The design elements that accompany a multipurpose/unrestricted cash grant (also referred to as complementary activities, sector-specific interventions and ‘cash plus’) are critical components of well-designed and holistic programming, and should continue to be prioritised as such.