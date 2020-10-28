Medical Teams International and Green Empowerment to Electrify Rural Health Clinics in Uganda

Contact:

(Portland, OR) October 28, 2020 – Renewable energy is becoming more accessible to rural communities in Uganda thanks to a new partnership between Medical Teams International and Green Empowerment

The Medical Teams’ program in Uganda focuses on providing life-saving primary health care and nutrition services. Through roughly 70 health facilities and more than 1,800 local staff, Medical Teams Uganda provides urgently needed health care to over 1.3 million refugees and Ugandan nationals. These clinics, located in remote villages, lack sustainable energy solutions.

This new partnership with Green Empowerment will focus on making Medical Teams’ health facilities across Uganda more energy-efficient, enabling better internet connection, health data collection, inventory management, and more. Green Empowerment is currently assessing data collected from 58 health clinics and aims to install a pilot solar energy-plus-storage system in the coming months.

"Our collaboration with Medical Teams International represents an important step in helping leading medical organizations improve their services and programs through energy access. We have been so impressed by Medical Team's dedication to solving this challenge, from field clinicians to their leadership, and are excited about moving from analysis to field implementation together,” said Andrea Johnson, Executive Director of Green Empowerment.

As the project progresses, updates on this exciting new program will be shared.

About Green Empowerment

Since 1997, Green Empowerment has worked with local partners around the world to strengthen communities by delivering renewable energy. With their support, projects are designed, constructed and maintained by the communities that benefit from them to ensure long-term economic and environmental sustainability. Green Empowerment is a founding member of The Power Partnership, an initiative that has created a set of assessment and analysis tools for bringing renewable energy into education, healthcare, and agricultural sectors globally. This is their first foray into refugee work in Africa.

About Medical Teams International

Founded in 1979, Medical Teams International provides life-saving medical care for people in crisis, such as survivors of natural disasters and refugees. We care for the whole person— physical, emotional, social and spiritual. Daring to love like Jesus, we serve all people—regardless of religion, nationality, sex or race. Because every person—no matter where they are or how desperate their situation—matters. Learn more at medicalteams.org and on social media using @medicalteams.