Measuring impact through a child protection index: Time 1 & Time 2 Studies Kiryandongo and Adjumani refugee settlements, Uganda

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The CPC Learning Network and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR] have been working together since 2013 to develop, pilot and implement a new methodology to assess child protection system strength, and its impact on child protection outcomes, in displacement settings.

Child protection policy and programming is based on the assumption that strengthening the child protection system will reduce risks and improve outcomes for children in displacement settings. Yet, the evidence base for this proposition is extremely limited. This project, “Measuring Impact Through a Child Protection Index,” [henceforth referred to as “the CPI Study”], seeks to test this assumption, assessing whether a strong child protection system can better protect children and prevent harm. The CPI Study seeks to assess changes in child protection system strength, and related changes in child protection outcomes, seeking to develop assessment tools and a test a methodological approach to strengthen the evidence-base for child protection interventions in humanitarian settings.

The evidence-base for child protection in humanitarian settings is extremely limited, despite a clear need to prevent and respond to harms present for children in such contexts. Methodologies generally used to explore efficacy, effectiveness, and impact of child protection initiatives are insufficient and tend to lack standardization and rigor (see for example, (Wessells 2009; Ager et al. 2013). The development and testing of new methodologies to capture the impacts of child protection activities in humanitarian settings are a priority for the child protection sector.

Moreover, the value of a systems-strengthening approach is now widely accepted and underpins recent policy and programming efforts in the field (Frontiers 2016). Therefore, there is also a need for concerted effort to develop and test approaches to measure systems, rather than single interventions.

The CPI Study responds to this need, establishing a methodological approach that combines rigorous qualitative and quantitative methods with a systemslevel approach.

A system is defined as “a collection of components or parts that are organized around a common purpose or goal” UNICEF, 2010). Systems thinking, and systems strengthening, has been identified as an approach that enables more holistic approaches to children’s protection issues in humanitarian settings. As a recent analysis notes, “ Systems thinking looks at an entire situation, taking into account all the different elements and factors and how they interrelate to one another. Rather than looking at protection issues in isolation, or a specific service available to children, systems thinking brings together the range of problems facing the child, the root causes, and the solutions provided at all levels. It promotes flexible programming with integrated learning and adaptation as implementation takes place” Child Frontiers 2016 UNHCR’s 2012 Framework for the Protection of Children takes a child protection systems approach; the CPI Study uses the Framework as the starting point for measuring what interventions – services, policies and procedures – considered to be central to preventing and responding to violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of refugee children.

This report describes the research conducted in 2016 in Kiryandongo and Adjumani refugee settlements in Uganda, presenting a comparison of child protection system strength between 2014/5 and 2016, and child protection outcomes over the same time period, and key lessons, both in terms of methodology and the child protection situation for adolescent refugees in these refugee settlements in Uganda.