Massive deforestation by refugees in Uganda sparks clashes with local people

Communities clash over natural resources as arrivals from South Sudan and DRC plunder environment for fuel and construction

By Samuel Okirorin Kampala

The cutting down of millions of trees has sparked angry clashes in parts of Uganda between local people and refugees who have been fleeing conflict in neighbouring South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The timber is being used for house construction, fuel and to make charcoal. In the north and west of the country, where an estimated 1.1 million refugees are living, massive deforestation is drawing protests by local communities.

