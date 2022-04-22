Mapping of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Actors in Uganda April, 2022

CONTEXT

Floods, mudslides/ landslides, prolonged periods of drought, human and livestock epidemics have in the recent past devastated several parts of Uganda with significant social and economic consequences. According to the Annual Disaster State Report of 2020, natural disasters in 2019/2020 affected more than 355,000 households leaving at least 126,182 persons displaced.1 In March 2022, IMPACT Initiatives through its REACH initiative, in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister Disaster Relief, Preparedness and Management Department (OPM-RPMD), conducted a mapping exercise of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) actors with the objective of improving the coordination and collaboration among partners active in the DRR sphere in Uganda. The mapping was done through an online self-reported survey shared over email. The email was initially sent to roughly 25 actors identified during the scoping phase. The email was accompanied by a request to further forward the email to other relevant actors. The data presented here is derived from the self-reported survey.

The accuracy and comprehensiveness of the data is somewhat limited by the snowballing sampling methodology, as it cannot be determined whether all relevant actors participated.