Managing floods and drought in northeastern Uganda

Cordaid, through its Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction project (Eco – DRR), facilitated the construction of a sub-surface dam in Uganda’s Karamoja sub-region, northeast of the capital city, Kampala. The area is known for its harsh climate, characterised by severe drought and desert winds.

The dam was constructed in the Napeikar and Lochor Apolon settlements in Kotido district using locally sourced labour. It provides water for agriculture and cattle raising to a community of 2936 people.

Adapt to the impact of the disasters

Thanks to the rehabilitation of six boreholes in the Kacheri sub-county, the residents do not only have access to safe and clean water but will also be able to easily adapt to the impact of the droughts and floods that often affect the region. Six community-led ‘water user committees’ have been established and equipped with skills in water source maintenance to effectively manage the boreholes.

Essential element

“We have trained the water user committees in record keeping and financial literacy”, says resilience programme manager for Cordaid in Uganda Rachel Kyozira. “I truly believe that the committees are an essential element of the success of the project. Without them, we would not be able to ensure the maintenance of the boreholes.”

Recovery of natural habitats

Eco – DRR is a three-year project led by CARE International, Cordaid, and Wetlands International, that supports the recovery and conservation of degraded natural habitats in climate-affected areas of northeastern Uganda.

Through targeted interventions, the project enables 160,000 vulnerable women and youth to adapt to the effects of climate change, reduce the risks of natural disasters, generate an income, provide for their families, and flourish as a community.