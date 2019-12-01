01 Dec 2019

Locked out: How unjust land systems are driving inequality in Uganda

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (11.44 MB)

Author: Fred Muhumuza, Patience Akumu

In a country where agriculture is the biggest employer, land can be an important resource for reducing poverty and inequality. However, poor people can benefit from land only if laws and policies prevent the rich and powerful from trampling on their rights, and structures are in place to resolve disputes fairly.

To achieve national and international development targets, decisions regarding land tenure, control and ownership must be more inclusive and consider the interests of the poor and vulnerable – especially women.

This study explores how land governance and administration contributes to inequality in Uganda. It looks at factors that have impacted poverty and vulnerability, and how policies, laws, regulations and cultural practices can be made more inclusive.

