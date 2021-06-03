Local Integration of Urban Refugees in Uganda: NRC's community-based and integrated programming approach

BACKGROUND

Uganda is the largest refugee-hosting country in East Africa, with over 1.4 million refugees from more than ten nationalities including South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Burundi. Recently the country has seen an increase in Somali, Eritrean, Ethiopian, and Rwandese refugees, amongst others.

Over 80,000 refugees and asylum seekers live in Kampala. They are scattered among low-income informal settlements, with insufficient access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), and vulnerable to harassment and forced eviction.

NRC IN UGANDA

NRC has been operational in Uganda since 1997. With the outbreak of civil war in South Sudan in 2013 and escalation of violence in 2016, the country experiences a massive influx of refugees. The majority live in refugee hosting districts integrated with host population. Considering the multiple nationalities of refugees, NRC uses a nationality-sensitive approach in its programming.

NRC's urban response started mainly in 20199 with support from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). NRC is applying integrated programming using a community-based approach and community-based protection analysis to support vulnerable refugees and displacement affected community members.