A Lifesaving GBV, Women’s Leadership, and SRMH Support for Refugees, in Uganda, Arua District, West Nile, Endline Evaluation - Final Report, June 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CARE International in Uganda commissioned an endline evaluation to establish the performance of the GAC 3 project on outcome indicators and related information to determine reasonable targets and guide for assessing the outcomes of the project interventions. This report presents the results of the end term evaluation for the GAC 3. The results are from the two sampled refugee settlements of Rhino and Imvepi in Madi Okolo and Terego District formerly Arua District in West Nile Uganda. Overall the end term evaluation survey reached a total of 280 household respondents (186F, 94M) within both settlements.

Fieldwork was conducted for five days, using mixed quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis methods. Quantitative data was obtained through a household survey using mobile data collection devices. A detailed questionnaire was developed, pre-tested for incorporation of relevant information. Primary qualitative data was obtained through six Focus Group Discussions (involving women, girls, boys and men) and twenty Key Informant Interviews that comprised of GAC 3 project staff, district local government officials, health workers, health partners, Office of the Prime Minister, among others. Qualitative data from mainly key informant interviews and FGDs were analyzed using thematic analysis techniques and the findings were used to strengthen the interpretation of the quantitative findings.

The end line evaluation findings indicate that there is improved feeling of safety and dignity. This was measured at household and community level. There was an improved feeling of safety and dignity as shown by the survey at 91% (92%F, M89%). Further interrogated, the respondents indicated that they felt safe at both household and community levels. At the community level people feel safe at 86% (86%F, 86%M) and at the household level they feel safe at 93% (94%M, 91%F). The study findings indicate men as change agents and as clients in relation to Gender Based Violence (GBV) seem to have been successful exhibited by the high values.

It is however important to observe, that when the community was unpacked (public latrines, fuel collection points, firewood and charcoal collection points, water collection points), both men and women felt that public latrines, fuel collection points, firewood and charcoal collection points were not necessarily safe for all categories of respondents (men and boys, women and girls). This is based on the responses on the safety questions of these categories of the community. It was found the responses of not sure, disagree and strongly disagree as equal to or greater than 30%.

It is important to note that men’s response in relation to safety are in consonant or more positive than those of women which is an indicator of their active participation in or their appreciation of the project. This could be attributed to the Role Model Men and Boys (RMMB) approach.

The psychosocial support, Community Based Facilitators (CBFs), together with Community Safety Action Groups (CSAGs) were useful in enhancing satisfaction in the beneficiaries. This could be linked to the participatory processes that are embedded in these approaches which enhance ownership and relevant critical needs identification.

Measuring using the mean average, it was observed that on average 11.2% (9.3F, 15.1M) of the targeted beneficiaries were reverting to high risk behaviors and negative coping strategies which is way below the target of 20%. The unpacking of the high risk behaviors indicates that indicates that the percentage of men reverting to high risk behaviours is higher at the end line than at baseline. For example taking alcohol to forget problems standing at 17% (29.4%M, 10.2%F) compared to the baseline 16% (15%F, and 17%M). Selling of household items is still high at 35% (52%M, 27%F) which was the same at baseline which stood at 35% (35M, 35F) and psychological and emotional abuse at 33% (41%M, 29%F) in comparison to the baseline levels which was at 17% (22%F, 9%M). The general reductions in women reverting to high risk behaviors could be attributed to two factors. The first factor could be the COVID-19, pressures on the males for household provisioning due to a reduction in food ratios in the community as was indicated in the focus group discussions. The second factor could be the women focused interventions by the project in terms of psychosocial support (at both individual and group levels) as well as livelihoods support.

Generally, the targeted population was satisfied with the GBV assistance at 81% (79%F, 86%M).

The achievement of this indicator can be attributed to the psychosocial support, RMMB approach, the participatory nature of especially the CBFs and CSAGs.

The end line survey indicates that 75% (79%F, 70%M) demonstrated positive attitude towards ending GBV. This too may be attributed to the RMMB approach on one hand and on the other, it takes time to overcome male dominance.

On the overall, the project reached out to 3,350 persons (2,252W, 987G, 47M, 62B) with GBV services including psychosocial services, assisting with dignity kits among others. Awareness sessions reached a total of 34,350 persons (19467W, 1488M) which was more than three times above the target of 10,551 persons.

The project has generally increased women’ self-efficacy from 27% at baseline to 94% at end term against a set target of 70%. This is a great achievement taking into account the COVID environment. Men’s support for women’s empowerment is evident in the project (evidence by an achievement of 56% overall against a baseline indicator of 45%) and this has been critical to all aspects of the project. Fostered through the RMMB approach and inclusion of men on women’s committees has been pivotal to the success of the project. The various ways through which women’s empowerment include; women claiming that it has improved their savings as regards income generating activities and skills gained. However, it takes time to overcome patriarchy so the number of women in leadership spaces is still low at 32% compared to that of men at 43%.

Generally, beneficiaries reported satisfaction with SRMH services at an average of 78% (82%F, 72%M) against a 64% level of satisfaction at baseline. This level of satisfaction is linked to the support given directly to the government health facilities including the ambulance, support for health human resources, maternal health support equipment in the maternity wards, health unit staff quarter construction among others which increased the morale/ motivation of the health workers on one hand and availability of the actual services on the other. It is evident that the sexual reproductive health focus of the project has contributed to increased health facility deliveries, attendance of antenatal care and immunization of children among other achievements. However, the health units would benefit from more modern equipment in all aspects of the health centers.

In conclusion therefore, overall the beneficiaries reported satisfaction with the “Lifesaving GBV, Women’s Leadership, and SRMH Support for Refugees in Uganda, Rhino and Imvepi refugee settlements” project with a rating of 77% (73%F, 80%M) as evidenced by the outcomes achieved compared to how the situation was at baseline as mentioned in this report.