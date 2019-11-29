Landslides devastate 4,000 Bundibugyo residents

In Summary

The most areas affected by the landslides are; Bundimulinga and Hikitara villages in Tokwe sub-county Hamutoma, Humya villages in Bundibugyo town council and Buhundu parish in Bukonzo sub-county.

By Longino Muhindo

A total of 349 households have been destroyed by landslides in Bundibugyo district, humanitarian officials have said.

"Over 4,000 people have been affected by the disaster", said Diana Tumuhimbise, the manager Red Cross society in charge of Bundibugyo branch.

According to Tumuhimbise, assessments have revealed that the relief support needed for the affected communities include shelter, wash facilities, food among others.

“We are engaging the district leadership to find ways of getting relief support for these affected people”, Tumuhimbise said.

Over 10 houses have been swept away by a landslide that struck Humutoma village, in Bamadu parish, Bundibugyo town council leaving several people with no shelter and a lot of household property destroyed.

The property destroyed includes house items, animals, crops like cocoa, banana plantations, vanilla, coffee, sweet potatoes among others. The chairperson Bumadu parish, Mr. Bangutendye Yonasani said eight graveyards were also submerged and swept away by the floods.

Bangutendye said some people have fled their houses to safer areas fearing the reoccurring of the landslides after cracks appearing in the area.

The landslide has swept almost the whole village forcing residents to seek settlement at villages in their neighborhoods. The district chairperson Mr. Ronald Mutegeki, said the district is working on an assessment report that will be submitted to the central government to seek for relief support for the affected families.

“We’re appealing to government especially the office of prime minster, ministry of works and other government agencies and our development partners to come to our rescue otherwise the affected areas are very many and we don’t know when these landslides are going to end”, Mutegeki said. Mutegeki said six bridges have been washed away by floods, paralysing the transport network and business activities.

He added that the alarming disasters in the district are suspected to have been caused by poor farming methods and environmental degradation.

Mutegeki said that relocating people from areas that are prone to landslides to safer areas would be the best solution the district lacks the required resources to conduct the relocation. “We ask the district to allocate some substantial resources to the district to enable us to allocate some sizable pieces of land where these people can be able to temporarily allocate and begin a new life,” Mutegeki adds.