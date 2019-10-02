Kyaka II Settlement: Rapid Gender Analysis Summary Fact Sheet, September 2019

BACKGROUND:

In September 2019, ACTED Uganda conducted a rapid gender analysis in Kyaka II settlement, located in Kyegegwa District in South-Western Uganda. The primary objective of the assessment was to understand how men, women, boys and girls within the settlement are affected, and the different priority needs of these different groups. In addition, the assessment sought to the understand gender norms and dynamics, and to identify ways that ACTED could best engage with these whilst also assuring a do-no-harm approach.

METHODOLOGY:

The gender analysis involved both primary and secondary data collection. The research team for the assessment included two experienced ACTED staff, alongside a team of five enumerators who either resided in the settlement or had experience working there. Data was collected between 31 August – 5 th September, 2019.

• Desk Review: A desk review was conducted during the inception period of the analysis to identify existing research relating to Kyaka II, and potential information gaps.

• Key Informant Interviews (KIIs): In total, three key informant interviews were conducted with individuals who were currently working within the settlement, or had done so previously.

• Focus Group Discussions (FGDs): A total of nine FGDs were conducted across the assessment period. This included 8 gender segregated FGDs (4 male, 4 female) and one FGD with persons with disabilities. The latter FGD was not gender segregated. Each FGD was facilitated by two enumerators of the same gender. Prior to the data collection, enumerators were trained on the tools and the assessment to ensure high data quality. In total, 97 participants (46 men, 51 women) took part in the FGDs.

• Direct Observations: In addition to the data collection, direct observations by the research team have been included in the report

Once collected, data was analysed by ACTED’s independent appraisal, monitoring and evaluation (AME) Unit.