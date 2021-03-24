Kiryandongo WASH KAP Endline Survey Report, December 2020

III. Executive Summary

Introduction

Uganda is hosting over 1.3 million refugees (Uganda Refugee Response, UNHCR, and OPM September 2020) with about 67,743 (OPM September 2020) of them settled in Kiryandongo refugee settlement. This rapid influx of refugees has put pressure on key facilities and services including shelter and WASH infrastructure.

In addition, the influx also led to destruction of systems, hence creating for interventions to reconstruct them. In order to efficiently and effectively improve WASH service delivery in the settlement, there is need for accurate and reliable information on which to base programmatic decisions. Kiryandongo settlement has had a number of interventions by different partners, and in as much as there were access indicators obtained regularly by the partners that provide extremely useful average figures at settlement level, there has been a gap in the in-depth understanding of the situation at household level and to account for disparities within the settlement so as to measure the impact of the interventions. In consideration of the existing challenges, UNHCR in collaboration with government and WASH actors, conducted KAP survey to understand progress made through the established /provided WASH services in comparison with acceptable standards as well as assessing existing gaps to facilitate evidence based planning of future programs.