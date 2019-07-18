18 Jul 2019

Kenya-Uganda peace deal to herald new dawn at border

Report
from EastAfrican
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original

By Collins Omulo

In Summary

  • Mr Dado said the region had borne the brunt of isolation during the colonial era as it was considered a hardship area.
  • He urged the technical team to utilise the tons of secondary data and other material accumulated over the years.
  • The agreement is set to be signed later this month in Moroto, Uganda.

The Kenyan government has said that the cross-border peace agreement to be signed between Kenya and Uganda will benefit four million Pokot, Karamoja and Turkana people who inhabit the border area.

Kenya's Chief Administrative Secretary for Devolution and ASALs Hussein Dado said that the cross-border programme with Uganda dubbed “Karamoja Cluster” is geared towards achieving lasting peace between the two communities.

This, he said, will be through developing amicable resource-sharing mechanisms, joint infrastructure improvements, youth empowerment through entrepreneurship and employment as well as supporting cultural and intercommunity activities.

ISOLATION

The region bore the brunt of isolation during the colonial era as it was considered a hardship area.

“These common factors should be a starting point of strength as the two governments strive to usher sustainable peace in the region,” said Mr Dado.

The Devolution CAS was speaking on Tuesday at Panafric Hotel in Kenya's capital Nairobi on the final day of the Joint Kenya-Uganda Technical Committee meeting on the proposed signing of the cross-border peace programme MoU.

CROSS-BORDER ACTIVITIES

The agreement is set to be signed later this month in Moroto, northeastern Uganda, and is expected to herald a series of joint cross-border activities up to the year 2023.

These include strengthening of peace committees, infrastructure (water, health, education, power, and telecommunication), commerce, and joint security programmes such as harmonised seizure of illegal owned firearms.

He urged the technical team to use the tons of secondary data and other material accumulated over the years from the efforts of NGOs, churches and governments in the region.

USEFUL KNOWLEDGE

Mr Dado observed that the tendency to parachute in with a programme for the people while disregarding the existing useful knowledge has killed many noble interventions.

He said that unique aspects of indigenous knowledge of pastoralist communities is often overlooked in the design of government and donor programmes in arid regions.

“Through conditioning and by virtue of the environment, the pastoralist has the best geographical map in his head. He can reliably predict the weather and has first-hand knowledge of vector-borne diseases which afflict man and cattle, factors which can enrich the effectiveness of intervention programmes driven by donors or government,” he said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.