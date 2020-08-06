Kasese grapples with health, sanitation issues after floods

By Eve Muganga

Three months after Kasese District was hit by floods that, among others, destroyed roads, schools and health centres, authorities are faced with humanitarian challenges.

More than 10,000 people were displaced by the floods and some primary schools, which include Bulembia and Kyanjuki, were submerged. Kilembe Hospital was also submerged while roads and bridges were damaged.

The May floods hit the district after five rivers burst their banks following days of torrential rains. Government then delivered some relief items to support the displaced persons and promised more interventions, which are yet to be fulfilled.

As a result, several people are living in camps where they are facing serious health, financial and sanitation challenges.

Daily Monitor at the weekend Kanyangeya, Nkaiga and Kiraro primary schools that are host to thousands of displaced families.

Kilembe Mines Hospital was immensely affected by the floods and was later relocated to Kasese Town where it is hosted by Kasese Catholic Diocese. This has denied residents of Kilembe the much needed health services. They now have to trek long distances in search of better health services.

Mr Deogratius Isemamba, the chairperson of Namuhuga Ward in Bulembia Division, Kasese Municipality, said close to 100 families are camped at Kanyangeya Primary School, which is congested while pregnant mothers struggle to access health facilities due to the impassable roads that were affected by the floods.