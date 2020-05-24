Kasese floods death toll now 11

By John Thawite

The district and Uganda Red Cross authorities said the deceased included two students, and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, Lothorach Lokwang, attached to the Bwera-based Mountain Brigade.

At least 11 people have been confirmed dead following the new wave of floods that hit the Uganda-DR Congo border district Kasese on Thursday.

Nine of the deaths occurred in Kitholhu sub-county while the other two were killed in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha town council when floods washed them into River Lhubiriha, which burst its banks.

Also River Thako in the Town Council flooded.

The floods were as a result of River Lhubiriha, which borders Uganda and DR Congo along Kitholhu sub-county, in Bukonzo West Constituency. It burst its banks following the overnight torrential rains in Mt Rwenzori.

Dead named

A report compiled by the District Information Officer, Sharon Kabugho, names the other deceased as 70-year-old Vangirina Kabugho, Korontina Masika, 40, Agnes Masika, and Felesta Biira, 16, a student at Kitholhu Secondary, all of them were from Bughabirwa Village, Kitholhu sub-county.

It says they were killed by landslides, which buried them alive before rolling them into the river.

The report further says the landslides killed YubuMunzomba, 57, and one Mbusa aged about 22, both from Kararu village, also in Kitholhu sub-county.

“Three more deaths were reported Thursday evening in KisabuII village. They include a man, woman, and child, whose names and ages are not yet established,” the District Information Officer says.

Sources from Congo said Thursday that River Lhubiriha had killed five Congolese nationals.

By press time, the bodies of the students and that of Sylvester Bwambale of Nyabugando had been recovered.

However, the Rwenzori East regional Commander, SP Samuel Asiimwe, said his ground forces had reported only seven deaths.

Survivors hospitalised

The Uganda Red Cross said Fanahasi Monday, in his mid-30s, was under treatment at Kanyatsi Health Centre III.

The health facility could not be easily accessed because it had been cut off following the collapse of Isango bridge, which connects the populous Karambi and Kitholhu sub counties.

Three of the four residents who survived with injuries are admitted at Bwera hospital but in stable condition, while one is recovering at home,” added the district report.

Expectant mother, 40 babies evacuated

“Our team managed to evacuate an expectant mother who had only about four hours to deliver and took her to Bwera Hospital Hospital where she delivered,” the Executive Director Swimdafe Uganda, told the New Vision Friday.

He also said his rescue team evacuated a woman who had a premature baby who was in critical condition and also took the mother and baby to the hospital.

According to the District Health Officer, Dr. Yusufu Baseka, three COVID-19 and one Ebola-screening point at Kyasenda, Kisolholho and Masangu, were destroyed.

Displacement

The Kitholhu Agricultural Officer, Peter Musubaho, told the New Vision that at least 2,700 people from 450 households been displaced after the floods washed away their houses and scores of gardens and livestock.

Seven villages from Karambi sub-county and five from Kitholhu both in Bukonzo west constituency were affected.

The floods, which also hit Bukonzo East constituency, displaced 86 households in Kisinga Town Council when River Rwembya flooded the area.

Various infrastructures, including bridges, roads, primary schools, water supply systems, and toilets were destroyed.

Disaster and Relief Minister, Engineer Hillary Onek, and his state minister, Musa Ecweru, flew to the district to assess the damage.