This bulletin provides a deeper look into the transformation of lives in Karamoja through the Karamoja Locust Response Project (KALREP).

With support from the Austrian Development Agency, World Vision has supported the establishment of 240 savings groups in the districts of Abim, Kotido, Moroto and Amudat in Karamoja sub-region, northeastern Uganda. Thanks to KALREP, more than 6,000 individuals are currently participating in savings groups.