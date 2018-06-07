07 Jun 2018

Karamoja cut-off as floods wash away Kangole Bridge

Report
from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original

In Summary

  • The flooded diversion routes have been cordoned off with warning tapes to prevent the public from approaching them.
  • From Soroti to Moroto, The only existing diversion, [Lorengedwat-Nadunget road] currently has fast rising waters and the drift at Lotome is also unsafe to public transport. In the interim, we call for patience from travellers as flood levels subside.

By Serestino Tusingwire

Karamoja has been cut off after floods washed away Kangole Bridge that connects Teso region and Karamoja region in Napaka District.

According to UNRA spokesperson, Allan Ssempebwa, the floods which originated from River Omanimani in Moroto, cut-off all public routes connecting Teso and Karamoja regions.

The most affected routes are; Lotome-Lorengdwat road and Matany-Kangolechini road.

“From Soroti to Moroto, the only existing diversion, [Lorengedwat-Nadunget road] currently has fast rising waters and the drift at Lotome is also unsafe for public transport. In the interim, we call for patience from travelers as flood levels subside,” Mr Ssempebwa said.

He advised road users to coming from Mbale to Moroto to use Muyembe-Nakapiripirit road. The flooded diversion routes have been cordoned off with warning tapes to prevent the public from approaching them.

From Soroti to Moroto, The only existing diversion, [Lorengedwat-Nadunget road] currently has fast rising waters and the drift at Lotome is also unsafe to public transport. In the interim, we call for patience from travellers as flood levels subside.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.