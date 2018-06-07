Karamoja cut-off as floods wash away Kangole Bridge

In Summary

By Serestino Tusingwire

Karamoja has been cut off after floods washed away Kangole Bridge that connects Teso region and Karamoja region in Napaka District.

According to UNRA spokesperson, Allan Ssempebwa, the floods which originated from River Omanimani in Moroto, cut-off all public routes connecting Teso and Karamoja regions.

The most affected routes are; Lotome-Lorengdwat road and Matany-Kangolechini road.

“From Soroti to Moroto, the only existing diversion, [Lorengedwat-Nadunget road] currently has fast rising waters and the drift at Lotome is also unsafe for public transport. In the interim, we call for patience from travelers as flood levels subside,” Mr Ssempebwa said.

He advised road users to coming from Mbale to Moroto to use Muyembe-Nakapiripirit road. The flooded diversion routes have been cordoned off with warning tapes to prevent the public from approaching them.

