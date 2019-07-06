06 Jul 2019

Joint advisory on Ebola virus disease in Uganda

from Government of Uganda
Published on 05 Jul 2019
Kampala, 05 July 2019:— As of today, Uganda has not registered any new confirmed Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case in Kasese District or any other part of the country.

On 04th July 2019, all people who directly or indirectly came into contact with the confirmed EVD patients completed the mandatory 21 days of follow-up without developing and signs and symptoms of the disease. Currently, there are no people under follow up which means that EVD transmission in Kasese district has been effectively interrupted by the country's disease response mechanisms.

According to the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005, movements of people from one place to another within the country and between countries is not restricted during disease outbreaks. Therefore, the Ministry of Health reiterates that Uganda is safe and all national and international travelers are free to travel to and within the country.

The Ministry of Health has strengthened its efforts to detect any possible importation of the Ebola virus into the country, through the following measure:

  1. All travelers from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are being screened at the Health desk at Entebbe International Airport and at other border entry points for Ebola signs and symptoms. At the airport the screening targets all passengers who have had a history of travel of not less than 21 days to the DRC while at border entry point all travelers are screened.

  2. At the airport, passengers are required to complete a screening form. An information leaflet about Ebola and contact numbers of surveillance officers are given to all non-symptomatic passengers. A private Medical Centre in the airport has been equipped to provide counselling and clinical screening of all suspects. A standby ambulance with appropriate protective gear has been provided by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and is available full time.

However, given the escalating number of confirmed cases in Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda remains on high alert. All travelers are advised to-observe all the EVD prevention measures as advised by health authorities.

