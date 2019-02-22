Japan supports economic growth and development of refugees and host communities in Ugand

Under a new agreement, UNOPS will construct a bridge in the Arua District of Uganda, with $1.7 million in funding from the government of Japan.

Uganda currently hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa, with over 1.2 million refugees currently residing in the country. In order to support the economic and social development of displaced people, the government has formulated progressive refugee policies.

''Uganda has been hosting a great number of refugees, providing protection and asylum space with its generous open-door policy. In order to mitigate accumulating burdens, Japan has been supporting the refugees and host communities.''

Mr. Mizumoto Horii - Charge d'Affaires ad interim to the Republic of Uganda

The Nyara bridge will serve 157,000 people who currently live within the Rhino Camp Settlement and Rhino Camp Extension. Through this project and over a period of two years until October 2021, the government of Japan and UNOPS will contribute to inter-community integration, towards better livelihoods for the refugees and host communities in Arua.

Idris Ahmed, UNOPS Head of Support Services noted: “The construction of Nyara bridge will improve local trade and support better interactions between the communities of Omugo and Ofua. Notably, improving infrastructure in Arua will increase access to economic activities and social services by vulnerable people.”

It is expected that the construction of the Nyara bridge will help reduce travel distances, especially across the river during the rainy season, and road transportation will be strengthened overall.

“The construction of Nyara bridge is a timely intervention, which has come at a time when government of Uganda has prioritised improvement of rural roads accessibility in the National Development Plan,” said Isaac Tibihika, Senior Engineer, Ministry of Works and Transport.