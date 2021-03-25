IOM Uganda Flow Monitoring Dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania border, November - December 2020

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

The survey was conducted along the Uganda - United Republic of Tanzania border in two (2) months (November and December 2020) and three (3) Flow Monitoring Points (Mutukula, Kasensero and Kikagati) were established to track movements in response to Strengthening surveillance and building robust early warning systems to help prevent, detect and respond to COVID-19 Public Health threats.

Over the reporting period, a total of 7,428 movements were observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) and 123 were internal. The movements originated from various countries and United Republic of Tanzania was dominant with a total of 3,699. The movements also included 1,993 Ugandans moving in and out of the nation through the FMPs. Other countries of origin include; Burundi (642), Democratic Republic of Congo (89), South Africa (48), Kenya (36), Zambia (30) and Others (39).

In the month of November and December 2020 at the FMPs, the incoming flows were at 58% greater than the number of the flows that were outgoing (42%).