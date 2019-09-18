18 Sep 2019

IOM Uganda Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness Kisoro, Kanungu, Rukungiri, Rubirizi, Ntoroko, Kasese and Bundibugyo districts, 12 August - 25 August 2019

from International Organization for Migration
OVERVIEW

Screening operation

• Kisoro has twenty-one (21) Points of Entry (PoEs) referenced and of these, nine (9) have active screening operations in place. Two (2) of them are official PoEs (Cyanika and Bunagana).

• A total of 172,819 screenings have been completed at eight (8) PoEs at the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and at one (1) PoE with Rwanda.

• Bunagana and Busanza alone registered approximately 62% of the total flow in Kisoro. Bunagana is the only official PoE bordering with DRC while Busanza is unofficial PoE but a very busy trade hub between DRC and Uganda.

• Bunagana registered the highest number of persons screened (82,737).

Demographic

• Ratio of adult females and adult males 49:45.

• 6% of the flow were children under 5 years old.

• 20% and 13% of the flow in Nteko and Kanombe respectively were children under 5 years old.

• More adult females crossed in Kibaya (69%) and Rugabano (58%) than adult males.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

