IOM Flow Monitoring Survey Dashboard: Uganda-Kenya Border (September 2022)

OVERVIEW

In September 2022, a total of 2,007 people were interviewed at four Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) across the border between Uganda and Kenya. The majority of people interviewed were incoming to Uganda (57%) against outgoing to Kenya (43%).

More inflows were observed during the reporting period as compared to outflows across most flow monitoring points as illustrated in the map. Most people acquire information about jobs or business offers across the border from friends, relatives or community at their usual residences or at places of destination. The majority (56%) of outgoing movements are for economic reasons.