IOM Flow Monitoring Survey Dashboard: Uganda-Kenya Border (October 2022)

In October 2022, a total of 2,222 people were interviewed at four Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) across the border between Uganda and Kenya. Similar to the previous period, more people interviewed were incoming to Uganda (55%) than outgoing to Kenya (45%). Potential indicators of protection risks observed among people surveyed included travelers with no accommodation arranged at their destination (67%) followed by travelers required to repay expenses of journey (21%), migrants with no identification document (20%), traveler with job offer lined up at destination (15%) and traveler required to repay recruitment fees (<1%). Information sources about cross-border job offers were mostly friends, relatives or community in either departure or destination (68%).