IOM Flow Monitoring Survey Dashboard: Uganda-Kenya Border (November 2020)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 1509 movements were observed at five (5) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with Kenya. The month saw a majority of incoming flows (51%) against outgoing flows (49%). The FMPs Kiwawa, and Abongai A registered 71% of the observations and Kiwawa registered the highest flows (43%).

Statistics on Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases at the district for the month of November 2020 shows that Karita subcounty reported the highest cases of emotional abuse (17%), child marriage (5%) and physical assault (5%). Amudat subcounty reported the highest rape cases (5%) and denial of resources or opportunities especially parental neglect to provide children basic needs(5%). Loroo and Karita subcounty reported the highest sexual harassment/defilement cases each at 7 per cent.