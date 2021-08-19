IOM Flow Monitoring Survey Dashboard: Uganda-Kenya Border (February 2021)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 1291 movements were observed at five (5) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with Kenya. Slightly different to the previous month, this month had incoming flows (50%) almost same as outgoing flows (50%). The FMPs Kiwawa, and Abongai A registered 66% of the observations and Kiwawa registered the highest flows (58%). The majority observed were male 73% of which 66% were between 18 and 39years against 25% females aged in same age bracket.

Statistics on Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases at the district for the month of February 2021 shows that out of the 86 GBV cases committed against the women and girls, Amudat subcounty reported highest cases of sexual harassment (8%) and rape (6%). Amudat Town Council reported highest cases of early marriage (7%). Loroo subcounty reported the highest cases of physical violence/assault(5%). Karita, Loroo, and Amudat TC reported the highest cases of denial of resources or opportunities especially parental neglect to provide children basic needs (5%). Amudat subcounty (SC) and Amudat Town Council (TC) similarly reported the highest cases of emotional abuse (3%).