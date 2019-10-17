IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/South Sudan Border (September 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 25,262 movements were observed at six (6) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the Ugandan border with South Sudan. This month saw a majority of outgoing flows (58%) against incoming flows (42%).

The majority of movements were reported within a day to a week (72%), frequently by foot (53%) or by taxi or car (16%), and mostly spatialized in districts surrounding the border area, namely Morobo in South Sudan and Koboko in Uganda.