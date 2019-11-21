IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/South Sudan Border (October 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 32,137 movements were observed at six (6) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the Ugandan border with South Sudan. This month saw a majority of outgoing flows (53%) against incoming flows (47%).

The majority of movements were reported within a day to a week (74%), frequently by foot (52%) or by taxi or car (19%), and mostly spatialized in districts surrounding the border area, namely Morobo in South Sudan and Koboko in Uganda.