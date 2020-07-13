IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/South Sudan Border (May 2020)

Overview and Trends

Over the reporting period, a total of 7,738 movements were observed at four (4) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the Ugandan border with South Sudan; this represents an increase of 46% in terms of average daily movements as compared to the previous month. At the beginning of February, five FMPs along the Uganda/ South Sudan border were moved to South Sudan. Only one FMP (Elegu) remains in Uganda.

Similar to April 2020, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (64%) against outgoing flows (36%). The majority of movements were reported within a day to a week (60%). Frequently by truck or bus (75%), by foot (10%), by motorbike (10%), by bike (4%), and by taxi or car (1%). There has been a drop of migrants since March 2020 due to mobility restrictions set by the government as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19. The movements tracked in May 2020 represent a decrease of 77% as compared to the same period in 2019.