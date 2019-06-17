IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/South Sudan Border (May 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 33,667 individual movements were observed at six (6) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the Ugandan (UGA) border with South Sudan (SSD).

The majority (69%) of movements were reported within a day to a week, frequently (53%) by foot, and mostly spatialized in districts surrounding the border area.

Inflows and outflows were fairly even in the total observations with no drastic differences per FMP.

The increase in numbers since April is due to better FMP coverage.