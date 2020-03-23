IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/South Sudan Border (January 2020)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 20,680 movements were observed at four (4) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the Ugandan border with South Sudan. Two FMPs (Panjala and Busia) were closed at the end of last month. Similar to December 2019, this month saw a majority of outgoing flows (55%) against incoming flows (45%).

The majority of movements were reported within a day to a week. Frequently by foot (45%) or by taxi or car (21%), and mostly spatialized in districts surrounding the border area, namely Morobo in South Sudan and Koboko in Uganda.