IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/South Sudan Border (August 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 27,534 movements were observed at six (6) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the Ugandan border with South Sudan. This month saw a majority of outgoing flows (55%) against incoming flows (45%).

The majority of movements were reported within a day to a week (71%), frequently by foot (53%) or by taxi or car (18%), and mostly spatialized in districts surrounding the border area, namely Morobo and Magwi in South Sudan and Koboko and Lamwo in Uganda.