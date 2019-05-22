IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/South Sudan Border (April 2019)
OVERVIEW AND TRENDS
Over the reporting period, a total of 31,089 individual movements were observed at six (6)
Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the Ugandan (UGA) border with South Sudan (SSD).
71% of population movements reported the duration of stay within a day to a week in the intended destination. These movements were frequently (62%) reported by foot and mostly spatialized in districts surrounding the border area.
Inflows and Outflows were even in the total observations with no drastic differences per FMP.