IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (September 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 190,032 movements were observed at fifteen (15) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Similar to August, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (61%) against outgoing flows (39%). Migrant flows reportedly going to Kampala from FMP observations were 2%. The FMPs Mpondwe, Bunagana and Busanza registered approximatively 63% of the observations and Mpondwe continued to register the highest flows (32%).

