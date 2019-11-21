IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (October 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 202,365 movements were observed at eight (8)

Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Similar to September, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (61%) against outgoing flows (39%).

Migrant flows reportedly going to Kampala from FMP observations were 3%. The FMPs Mpondwe, Bunagana and Busanza registered approximatively 77% of the observations and Mpondwe continued to register the highest flows (31%).