IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (October 2019)
OVERVIEW AND TRENDS
Over the reporting period, a total of 202,365 movements were observed at eight (8)
Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Similar to September, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (61%) against outgoing flows (39%).
Migrant flows reportedly going to Kampala from FMP observations were 3%. The FMPs Mpondwe, Bunagana and Busanza registered approximatively 77% of the observations and Mpondwe continued to register the highest flows (31%).